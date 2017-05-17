Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,530,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1894 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 D at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

