1 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1894 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)