Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1894 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,592,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1894
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1894 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3403 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
