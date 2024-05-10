Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1894 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1894 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1894 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,592,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1894 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3403 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 A at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 A at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Pfennig 1894 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1894 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
