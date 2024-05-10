1 Pfennig 1894 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1894 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3403 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

