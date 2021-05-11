Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1893 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1893 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1893 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,825,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4028 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 J at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 J at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 J at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

