1 Pfennig 1893 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 700,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
