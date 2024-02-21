1 Pfennig 1893 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (1)