Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1893 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1893 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1893 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 700,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 G at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
