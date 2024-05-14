Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,460,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

