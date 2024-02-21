Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1893 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1893 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1893 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,027,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

