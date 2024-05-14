1 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (3)