Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,980,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

