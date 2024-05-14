Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 360,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1892 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search