Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,195,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1892 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search