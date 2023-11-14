Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,195,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
