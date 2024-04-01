Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2667 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
