Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,341,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2667 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

  • 17 Auctions (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1892 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
