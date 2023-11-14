Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1891 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,837,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
