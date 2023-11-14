Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1891 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1891 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1891 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,837,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

