Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1891 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1891 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1891 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 360,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Stephen Album - May 17, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 17, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

