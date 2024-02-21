Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1891 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 360,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 17, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
