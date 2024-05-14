Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,263,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

