Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 528,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 E at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 E at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1891 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search