Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1891 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1891 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1891 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 876,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

