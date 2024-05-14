1 Pfennig 1891 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (1) VF (1)