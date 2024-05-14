Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1891 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 876,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search