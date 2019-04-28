Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,040,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1891 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1891 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search