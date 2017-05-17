Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,247,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
