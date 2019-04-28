Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,050,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search