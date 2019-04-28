1 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3)