Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,730,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 E at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search