Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,295,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4075 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search