Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,295,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4075 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search