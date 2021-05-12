Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,308,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2947 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 J at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

