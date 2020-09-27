Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,411,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 G at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 G at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 G at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

