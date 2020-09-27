Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,411,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
