Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,010,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

