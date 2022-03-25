Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,330,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 E at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 E at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1889 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search