Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,330,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
