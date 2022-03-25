1 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)