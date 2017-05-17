Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,454,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
