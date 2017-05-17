1 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3)