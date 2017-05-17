Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,454,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

