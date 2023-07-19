Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,750,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
