Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,750,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1889 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search