1 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)