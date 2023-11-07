Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,803,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2010
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
