Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,803,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Heritage - April 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2010
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

