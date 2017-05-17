Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,385,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

