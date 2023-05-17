Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 584,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5220 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 5,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
