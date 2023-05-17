1 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5220 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 5,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) VG (1)