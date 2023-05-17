Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 584,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5220 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 5,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

