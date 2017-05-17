Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,277,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search