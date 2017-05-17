Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,277,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 D at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 D at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

