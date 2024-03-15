Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,936,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 130. Bidding took place March 12, 2024.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

