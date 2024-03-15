1 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 130. Bidding took place March 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)