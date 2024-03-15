Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,936,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 130. Bidding took place March 12, 2024.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
