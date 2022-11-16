1 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5)