Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,081,999

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

