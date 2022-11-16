Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,081,999
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
