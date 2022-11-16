Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,888,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2941 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

