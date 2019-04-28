Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,345,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Stephen Album - April 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 15, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

