1 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,345,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 15, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
