Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,315,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 61 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

