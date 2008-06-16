Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,177,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2938 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

