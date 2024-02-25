Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1886 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1886 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1886 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,593,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 J at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 J at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

