Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1886 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1886 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1886 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,726,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 F at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search