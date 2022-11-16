Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1886 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,726,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
