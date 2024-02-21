Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1886 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1886 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1886 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 814,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Kroha - June 25, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

