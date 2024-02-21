1 Pfennig 1886 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

