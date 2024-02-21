Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1886 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 814,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eeckhout (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
