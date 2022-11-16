Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1886 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,060,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place July 7, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
