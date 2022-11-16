1 Pfennig 1886 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place July 7, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) VF (1)