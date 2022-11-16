Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1886 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1886 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1886 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,060,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place July 7, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

