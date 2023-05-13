Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1886 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1886 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1886 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,114,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7117 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1886 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

