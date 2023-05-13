1 Pfennig 1886 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7117 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (6) RB (6) Service PCGS (6)