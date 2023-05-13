Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1886 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,114,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1886 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7117 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
