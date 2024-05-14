Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
