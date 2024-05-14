Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

