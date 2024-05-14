Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 472,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search