Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 472,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
