1 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,165,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
