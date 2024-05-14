Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,165,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
