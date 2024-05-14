Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,998,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Search