Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,998,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
