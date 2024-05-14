1 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

