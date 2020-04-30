1 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1577 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) VF (1)