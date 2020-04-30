Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,651,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1577 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 D at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

