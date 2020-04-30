Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,651,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1577 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
