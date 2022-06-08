Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,044,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 183. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
