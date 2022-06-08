Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,044,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 183. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

