1 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 183. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (5)