1 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

