Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,995,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

