Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,995,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search