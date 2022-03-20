Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,542,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

