Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,542,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search