1 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,242,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
