Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,242,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

